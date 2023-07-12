Incessant rains leading to heavy waterlogging in streets and residences in Ambala have claimed three more lives in the last 24 hours. Rain fury claims three more lives in Ambala (HT Photo)

In Ambala Cantt, a 62-year-old woman Anita Jain, a resident of Arjun Nagar was found dead on the ground floor of her house in water, while his family was upstairs. Officials said that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Another death was also reported in Cantt, where a man Suresh Dhiman, a resident of Shahzadpur, reportedly died when he fell from his bike that slipped on a waterlogged street.

In Ambala City, a college student from Sirsa was found dead in his car after his vehicle drifted near Naggal area on waterlogged NH-152 (Hisar-Chandigarh), which is closed for the last three days. His identity could not be ascertained.

On Sunday, a youth, Sandeep, died in Mullana in the district as his bike slipped on a waterlogged lane and his body was found several meters away in fields.

While the water levels came down in several areas of Cantt considerably, particularly urban, there was no respite in the industrial areas and those along the Tangri River.

384 civilians evacuated

The army has evacuated a total of 384 civilians from the district and also plugged a breach on the Tangri river. The flood relief and evacuation has been going on in the industrial area.

Home Minister and local MLA Anil Vij inspected the areas on a boat and later reached Mahesh Nagar pump house to ensure early drainage of water.

NDRF, Army carry out rescue operations

In City, teams of NDRF and Army carried out rescue and relief operations with MLA Aseem Goel. Later, the MLA inspected the villages with ACS Ankur Gupta and DC Shaleen.

The DC said that the water level in sectors and urban areas reduced as there was no entry of river water from Ghaggar or elsewhere.

However, in the rural belt in Naggal area, the DC said, the water in the fields and villages remained at around 4 feet, but the water from Ghaggar, Narwana branch or SYL canal had started receding in some pockets.

“There was no breach of any water body reported in the district. Drinking water and food was supplied by the teams to those stranded at homes because most are reluctant to be shifted to relief camps as water levels have come down considerably. We are hopeful that by Wednesday evening, the water level will recede a lot more in the rural belt,” he told the HT.

The DC also ordered extension of closure of all government and private schools in the district till July 15.

Vehicular movement restored on highways

After remaining cut from all sides for over 12 hours, vehicular movement was restored for Punjab and Chandigarh via Ambala on Tuesday.

Offiicals said that the traffic was being allowed to enter Ambala on NH-44 (Panipat-Jalandhar) or GT Road via Shambhu border as water levels had gone down in Ghaggar.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that there is very low level of water on Ambala-Chandigarh expressway as well and traffic movement of all vehicles has been allowed.

However, the Ambala stretch till Sadhopur of NH-152 (Hisar-Chandigarh) remains closed for the third consecutive day due to waterlogging.

39 trains to remain cancelled till Thursday

As per latest communication, a total of 39 trains will remain cancelled in the Ambala division on Wednesday and around 12 on Thursday.

Officials said that the Kalka-Shimla heritage rail line will remain shut till July 16. Northern Railways has announced cancellation of 14 trains (up and down) on the track till date.

A part of Ambala-Saharanpur rail line and of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) also caved in due to the flow of Tangri River in Ambala Cantt.

DRM Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “Rail traffic was resumed on Ambala-Rajpura, Ambala-Ludhiana and Ambala-Chandigarh. Restoration works will be carried on Chandigarh-Kalka, Chandigarh-New Morinda and Ambala-Saharanpur on Wednesday, if there is no rain. The restoration on Kalka-Shimla section and tracks beyond Nangal Dam will take at least five-six days.”

