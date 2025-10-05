Inclement weather: Vaishno Devi, Machail Mata yatras suspended from October 5 till 7

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district suspended Machail Mata pilgrimage for three days from October 5 following an inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an official said on Saturday. The Met department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir from October 5 to 7 and has alerted divisional administration of Kashmir and Jammu regions via an advisory. (File)

Earlier, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had also suspended the pilgrimage during the same period as a precautionary measure.

IMD has forecast severe weather forecast from Sunday till Tuesday morning across J&K and has alerted the administration via an advisory. “In view of the inclement weather advisory…Vaishno Devi yatra shall remain suspended from October 5 to 7, 2025 & will resume on October 8. Devotees may stay updated through official channels,” the shrine board wrote on X.

“An active western disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from October 4. Under the influence of this system, widespread light to moderate rain/snow (at higher reaches) are expected in J&K from October 5 to 7 with peak activity during October 5 night to October 7 morning,” head of MeT in Srinagar Mohammad Hussain Mir said