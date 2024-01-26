Increase voter turnout in LS elections: Punjab CEO in Mohali

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C, on Thursday, emphasised on increasing the voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections by launching awareness drive under Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Process (SVEEP) activities across the state, to surpass national average. The event was held as part of state-level National Voters’ day. (HT)

The event was held as part of state-level National Voters’ day.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

CEO said, “The Voters are the backbone of democracy, and it is strengthened by enhanced and informed voting. Our constant endeavour is to educate, motivate, facilitate, engage and empower the voters so that they could play their democratic role effectively. We are committed to make elections inclusive, accessible and participative on this special occasion.” He also unveiled the election awareness mascot “Shera 2.0” to propagate the message of exercising vote.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal was awarded the best electoral practice award in the general category, Assistant SVEEP nodal officer Surjit Lal, Jalandhar, and SVEEP nodal officer Gurbakhshish singh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, were conferred with state awards for excellent work in the year 2023-24.

Punjabi singer and actor, Tarsem Jassar, attended the event as Punjab state icon of the Election Commission. The actor made an appeal to the youth to get them enrolled as a voter after turning 18.

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain expressed commitment to ensure transparent and inclusive elections. A digital first edition of e-patrika on activities of Electoral Literacy Clubs was also launched on the occasion.

Earlier, an awareness tractor and bike rally from District Administrative Complex, Mohali,was flagged off by additional deputy commissioner (general) Rajiv Shyamkarn Tidke, and sub divisional magistrate Chandrajyoti Singh.