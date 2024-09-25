INDIA bloc will take to streets if J&K statehood not restored after polls: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc will use its full force in Parliament and even hit the road if the BJP-led government fails to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly elections. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a rally in support of party candidates in Jammu, the Congress leader said grave injustice had been done with the people of Jammu and Kashmir when the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

This was his third visit to Jammu and Kashmir in three weeks. He visited Banihal and Dooru constituencies on September 4 ahead of the first phase of assembly polls on September 18. He addressed public meetings at Surankote and Central-Shalteng on September 23, two days ahead of the second phase of elections September 25.

After reaching Jammu on Wednesday, Gandhi interacted with professionals at a hotel before moving to the JK Resort Ground to address a rally.

Reiterating his resolve to work for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi said, “This has never happened in the history of India that we have taken away statehood and transformed a state into a UT. It should have never happened and I guarantee you that if the BJP is not going to restore the statehood (after elections), we -- the INDIA alliance -- will use our full force in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and even come on the roads for the restoration of statehood to J&K,” he said.

He alleged that the statehood was snatched from J&K to benefit “outsiders” through the Lt Governor. “As long as the Lt Governor is there, outsiders will benefit and locals will be sidelined. This was the reason statehood was snatched from J&K,” he claimed.

He told the crowd that the restoration of statehood is “your right and your future” and J&K cannot move forward without it.

He said there was a systematic attack on small and medium businesses in the rest of the country as well. “This government runs for Ambani and Adani. GST and demonetisation were weapons used to clear the road for them,” Gandhi said.

He criticised the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative by calling it ‘make in Adani’ programme, and claiming that all contracts under the policy was being given to the business conglomerate.

He accused the BJP government and the Lt Governor of breaking the backbone of Jammu which was the central hub of Jammu and Kashmir, facilitating a smooth flow of the production chain from the Valley to the rest of the country.