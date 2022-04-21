India may miss 2030 renewable energy targets as Punjab, Haryana, UP lag: Experts
New Delhi: India is falling behind on delivering the targets of increasing its non-fossil energy capacity to 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 500 GW by 2030 as many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are lagging on this front, climate and energy experts said on Wednesday.
The comments were made during a webinar held by Climate Trends, a Delhi-based climate communications initiative, on how the northern power grid can accelerate the transition and help India meet its 2030 Glasgow commitments while contributing to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The webinar was held close on the heels of the release of the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC)’s Working Group III report on Mitigation recently.
“We are falling behind on delivering the targets of 175GW by 2022 and 500 GW by 2030 because while some states are on track others are lagging,” said Aditya Lolla, senior electricity policy analyst for Asia at energy think-tank Ember.
He said in the southern region, Telangana has achieved its renewable energy target and in the north, only Rajasthan is ahead and has achieved its 2022 target. “But there are states like Uttar Pradesh which have not even achieved 30 per cent of their target. If I compare these two states, both have a 14 GW target for 2022. While Rajasthan has achieved 17GW currently, Uttar Pradesh is lagging at 4GW,” Lolla said.
The story is similar in Uttarakhand (1 GW), Punjab (2GW) and Haryana (1GW). The pro-renewables states are making profits with this transition, like the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd made a profit of ₹65 crores last year, due to their RE adoption, he said.
According to the IPCC, to achieve 1.5 degrees C, the world must reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 48 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. This means that governments will need to rapidly introduce policies and measures for emissions to peak by 2025.
In the last climate summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced enhanced climate targets for India, including increasing its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meeting 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.
To achieve this capacity, India needs to install 42GW of renewable energy every year. Experts feel that India will miss its 500GW of non-fossil fuel energy target because it is lagging in rooftop solar installations.
“This is mainly because different states have responded differently to the target. We have achieved only 54 GW of the 100 GW target for solar.
“Wind power has also slowed down in the last couple of years. This is mainly because the power purchase agreements in some states got cancelled by DISCOMS... This has happened in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka. “To provide stability and achieve renewable energy targets, we first need a consistent policy across all the states. After this, state governments need to solve their local problems,” Lolla explained.
Parth Bhatia, Associate Fellow, Centre for Policy Research and Contributing Author on IPCC WGIII report, Chapter 13 - Policies and Institutions, said the latest IPCC report stated that almost all electricity should come from low or zero fossil fuel sources to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius target. “It means that all coal-based power plant assets become a stranded asset risk by 2030 as transitions will accelerate. “The goal is to avoid locking in high-carbon and wasteful energy systems for the long-term as the window to decarbonise is extremely short now. Coal becomes an economic liability and risk in this scenario,” he said.
Experts feel that to provide stability and achieve renewable energy targets, India first needs a consistent policy across all the states. After this, state governments need to solve their local problems and there is a need to create an economy where the private sector sees an opportunity.
They concurred that India will need to focus on a battery of solutions and policy changes on both the demand and supply sides. If the northern grid has to decarbonise, adjoining states such as Uttar Pradesh, which produces almost 10 per cent of the country’s electricity share need to increase their renewable energy uptake, experts said.
-
6 injured in accident involving car and bus at Kasara Ghat
A bus and a car met with an accident at Kasara Ghat on Tuesday night, injuring six, one of whom suffered from serious head injuries. The mishap occurred when a truck broke down and bumped into the four-wheeler in front of it. The car then bumped into a bus and crushed between the two big vehicles. The car was damaged and the driver suffered serious injuries while the other car members are also injured.
-
Delhi’s mask mandate should not have been lifted, say experts
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) decision to make masks mandatory in public places has been welcomed by health experts in the Capital who said that with the Covid-19 infections steadily rising in the city masking and social distancing needed to be reinforced. Dr Vikas Maurya, director and the head of the department of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh said that this relaxation gave people the leeway to completely do away with masks. That rule has already been done away with.
-
3 arrested for stealing cable lines near Panvel station
Panvel Railway Police Force arrested three accused for stealing railway cable lines near Panvel station and disrupting the train services on harbour line on April 13. On April 13, the harbour line had to be suspended from 4am to 7am owing to failure of the signalling as some miscreants had disconnected the cable lines. Police have identified five accused of which four were involved in stealing and one another for purchasing the stolen property.
-
Sikh leader’s kin injured during scuffle over land dispute in Pak
Lahore: Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee former president Mastan Singh's two family members have suffered injuries during a scuffle with an opponent group over land dispute at Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, his relative said on Wednesday. “Two family members of Mastan Singh were injured at the hands of those who had a land dispute with him on Tuesday in Nankana Sahib (some 80km from Lahore),” a relative of Mastan Singh, Mempal Singh, told PTI.
-
4 arrested for stealing ₹1.40Cr cash from courier office in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested four persons from Gujarat for making away with ₹1.40Cr cash from a courier office in APMC. The accused has been identified as Shambhu Badhabhai Ahir (25) and Bhupendra Singh Hathi Singh Jadeja (27) from Gandhidham in Kutch along with Kirit Singh Sartanji Waghela (24) and Rajendra Singh Balwant Singh Waghela from Patan in Gujarat. The police found that all four accused were friends.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics