India needs its own AI-powered war doctrine: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday emphasised on the necessity to make indigenous AI chips for defence and firewalls to ensure the cyber security of the nation Union defence minister Raj Nath Singh felicitating a meritorious student during at IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday (Birbal Sharma/HT)

He was addressing the 16th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi.

Singh said, “India has achieved 88% self-sufficiency in ammunition production, and defence exports have reached approximately ₹23,000 crore in 2023-24. Our goal is to reach ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.”

“India needs to create its own AI-powered war doctrine. It is necessary to make indigenous AI chips for defence. There is a need to develop firewalls to focus on cyber security. I believe that IIT Mandi can play an important role in this,” said Rajnath while adding that the future is of “quantum computing”.

He emphasised on the need for a centre of excellence in every IIT to boost the drones and aerospace sector. “India is building its own fighter aircraft-Tejas. We are working to take the work of aircraft and engine development to the next level. You understand very well the importance of drones. I believe that to accelerate the drones and aerospace sector, there should be a centre of excellence in at least every IIT,” Singh said

He said, “India’s technological sector is on the rise and is expected to reach 300-350 US billion dollars in the next five years. With more than 1.25 lakh start-ups and 110 unicorns, our country is emerging as the third-largest start up ecosystem in the world.

Rajnath Singh underscored the importance of fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation that would allow India to lead in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and digital technologies.

In the context of national security, Singh urged IIT Mandi to play a more significant role in defence-related technologies. He commended the existing collaboration with DRDO and called for further contributions in areas such as AI-driven warfare, indigenous AI chip development, cybersecurity, and quantum technology.