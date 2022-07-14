India repatriates four Pak nationals via Attari border
AMRITSAR : In a goodwill gesture, India on Wednesday repatriated four Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to India, via the Attari-Wagah border.
Ali Hassan (19), Muhammad Niwaz (38), Shah Niwaz (70) of Lahore and Khuda Bai (70), were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the zero line after their immigration-related formalities were checked at the Attari integrated check post.
Punjab Police’s protocol officer at Attari border, Arun Pal, said Ali was arrested by the Gharinda police in Amritsar when he had illegally entered the Indian territory. He completed his three-year sentence at the Amritsar Central Jail.
“Muhammad Niwaz was arrested when he crossed the International Border in the Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur. He was released after his three-year sentence was completed in the Gurdaspur Central Jail,” he said.
Similarly, Shah Niwaz Khan arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around 15 years ago. He was arrested in Jaipur. Khan completed his 15-year sentence, said Arun Pal. He said Khuda Bai had illegally entered India in Gujarat around six years ago.
Recently, India and Pakistan had shared a list of prisoners. Islamabad shared with the Indian high commission a list of 682 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 49 civilians and 633 fishermen. India, meanwhile, has 461 Pakistanis in its prisons, including 116 fishermen.
-
Army jawan cremated with military honours in Ferozepur
Ferozepur: Army jawan Kuldeep Singh, 29, who died reportedly due to heart attack during duty at the Indo-China Border in Ladakh on Monday, was cremated with military honours at hKuldeep'snative Lauhuke Kalan village in Zira block of Ferozepur on Wednesday. Kuldeep joined the army in 2014 and was in the 21 Sikh Punjab Regiment. He is survived by his wife, son, mother, elder brother and three sisters.
-
LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry
Former registrar and officiating vice chancellor of Lucknow University, and present registrar of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, SK Shukla was suspended on Wednesday. The state government took the decision for Shukla's alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case. “Prima facie SK Shukla was found involved in LLB question paper leak in Lucknow University. This fact came to light in a departmental inquiry,” higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said.
-
Agriculture dept flying squad seizes unauthorised pesticides in Bathinda
A day after it was formed, the flying squad of the agriculture department seized unauthorised bio-stimulants and suspected stocks of pesticides from different places in Bathinda on Wednesday. Joint director of the department JPS Grewal, who led the team, said seven commercial establishments were inspected and a stock including 2,400kg organic manure, more than 700 litres of humic acid and 190 litres of seaweed was seized. Samples of all sized items were taken for examination.
-
Don’t prescribe drugs by brand name, Punjab health minister Jouramajra tells doctors
During Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's visit to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, and civil hospital in Tarn Taran to ascertain the shortcomings causing sufferings to patients, the minister said: “Doctors should write name of the salt instead of writing the brand name of drugs.” The minister was accompanied by MLAs Ajay Gupta and Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Health System Corporation MD Neelima, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh and Tarn Taran SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan.
-
4 hurt as police use force on unemployed BEd teachers in Sangrur
Sangrur: Police on Wednesday resorted to mild cane charge when unemployed BEd teachers tried to break barricades installed near chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Four unemployed teachers received minor injuries in the scuffle. They were demanding increase in the posts of master cadre that were advertised by state government in January this year. The government advertised 4,161 posts and the protesters are demanding to increase the number to 9,000.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics