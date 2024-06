India slams Canadian House tribute to Nijjar

New Delhi : India on Friday was critical of the Canadian Parliament observing “one minute silence” in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year. India on Friday was critical of the Canadian Parliament observing “one minute silence” in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

“We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence,” external affairs ministry (EAM) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

In an unusual move, the Canadian Parliament observed “one minute silence” two days ago in memory of Nijjar.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra last week said India’s main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence.

India has repeatedly conveyed its “deep concerns” to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he said.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

A dossier prepared by Indian intelligence agencies stated that Nijjar became the head of the gurdwara in Surrey by threatening his cousin Raghbir Singh Nijjar.

India has repeatedly asked Ottawa to crack down on pro-Khalistan extremists carrying out anti-India activities from its soil. However, Trudeau’s government has turned a deaf ear to India’s objections.

On Thursday, India had lodged a strong protest with Canada over an event by pro-Khalistan elements burning the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vancouver.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar last month had said that New Delhi gave Ottawa a list of 25 names that included Khalistan extremists and gangsters for extradition, but there was no response from the Trudeau government.

It is reported that the Canadian Prime Minister runs a minority government with support of “Khalistan-linked New Democratic Party (NDP) run by Jagmeet Singh”.