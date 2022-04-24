Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
chandigarh news

Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title

Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh, on Saturday
Indian Army XI after winning the hockey title in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Indian Army XI after winning the hockey title in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. Recruit Havildar Arsu was declared man of the match.

A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB).

Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer-in-Charge, Indian Air Force, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony and gave away the trophy and prizes. Hockey legends Devesh Chauha and Pritam Thakran were also felicitated on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Owner of the ready-made garment store in Ludhiana targeted by the gang of burglars. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Gang makes away with garments worth 8 lakh in Ludhiana

    Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth 8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.

  • Students sanitise their hands and undergo thermal testing before appearing for the Karnataka Board exams, in Chikmagalur, on Friday. (PTI)

    Three petitioners in hijab case skip second examination

    Three Muslim girls in Karnataka's Udupi district did not appear for their mathematics test on Saturday, a day after two girls were turned away from the examination hall as they declined to remove their headscarves. All five students are petitioners in the hijab case. Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Ayesha Pallavkar were to write the mathematics paper at Vidyodaya PU College, the examination centre for students of Government PU College in Udupi .

  • GBP Group’s promoters are facing multiple cheating cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over thousands of people who have invested nearly several hundred crores in their multiple residential and commercial projects. (Representative image)

    Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group

    A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city. According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group's Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and managing partner of G&G Builders, Neeraj Gupta, cheated approximately 2,500 people of 1,500 crore in various projects.

  • Most phones recovered from the Ludhiana Central Jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. Moreover, they also scratch out the IMEI numbers of the phones. (HT FILE)

    Staff on toes to prevent rampant use of phones in Ludhiana Central Jail

    The officials deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail are on their toes following the recovery of 30 mobile phones from inmates in the past 24 days. Most phones recovered from the jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. The SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured with fake identification. Recent recoveries On April 16, seven mobile phones were found lying abandoned during special checking.

  • Motor boats along a ghat in Varanasi (HT Photo)

    Varanasi CNG city: People opt for clean, green CNG for domestic, commercial uses

    Varanasi is fast becoming a CNG city, with 371 diesel engine boats (DEBs) converted to CNG, and over 12,000 vehicles using CNG as fuel. Besides, piped CNG is being delivered to some 12,500 houses. There are around 900 motor boats which run on the River Ganga in Varanasi. With these steps being taken, officials say that Varanasi is on the way to becoming a CNG City.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out