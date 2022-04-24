Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. Recruit Havildar Arsu was declared man of the match.
A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB).
Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer-in-Charge, Indian Air Force, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony and gave away the trophy and prizes. Hockey legends Devesh Chauha and Pritam Thakran were also felicitated on the occasion.
Gang makes away with garments worth ₹8 lakh in Ludhiana
Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth ₹8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.
Three petitioners in hijab case skip second examination
Three Muslim girls in Karnataka's Udupi district did not appear for their mathematics test on Saturday, a day after two girls were turned away from the examination hall as they declined to remove their headscarves. All five students are petitioners in the hijab case. Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Ayesha Pallavkar were to write the mathematics paper at Vidyodaya PU College, the examination centre for students of Government PU College in Udupi .
Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city. According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group's Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and managing partner of G&G Builders, Neeraj Gupta, cheated approximately 2,500 people of ₹1,500 crore in various projects.
Staff on toes to prevent rampant use of phones in Ludhiana Central Jail
The officials deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail are on their toes following the recovery of 30 mobile phones from inmates in the past 24 days. Most phones recovered from the jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. The SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured with fake identification. Recent recoveries On April 16, seven mobile phones were found lying abandoned during special checking.
Varanasi CNG city: People opt for clean, green CNG for domestic, commercial uses
Varanasi is fast becoming a CNG city, with 371 diesel engine boats (DEBs) converted to CNG, and over 12,000 vehicles using CNG as fuel. Besides, piped CNG is being delivered to some 12,500 houses. There are around 900 motor boats which run on the River Ganga in Varanasi. With these steps being taken, officials say that Varanasi is on the way to becoming a CNG City.
