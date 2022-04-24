Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title

Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. Recruit Havildar Arsu was declared man of the match.

A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB).

Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer-in-Charge, Indian Air Force, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony and gave away the trophy and prizes. Hockey legends Devesh Chauha and Pritam Thakran were also felicitated on the occasion.