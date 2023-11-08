Indian Institute of Architects organises indoor sports competition ‘SMASH-II’

The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Punjab Chapter, in association with Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture, Chitkara University, Punjab, organised ‘SMASH-II’, an annual one-day indoor sports tournament of badminton, table tennis and chess. 75 architects from across Punjab participated in different indoor games through the day alongwith faculty members of CSPA. The event saw high demonstration of sportsman spirit, zeal and vigour for the games. Architecture professionals from all age groups actively participated in the games. (HT File)

Chitkara University sports board played a key role in supporting and organising the tournament, ensuring it had all the necessary facilities and infrastructure for a seamless and efficient execution.

The chief guest for the event was IIA Punjab Chapter chairperson Pritpal Singh Ahluwalia. Other esteemed guests present on the occasion included IIA Punjab Chapter vice-chairperson Dinesh C Bhagat, joint honorary secretary Rajan Tangri, sports committee convener Niranjan Kumar, architects welfare committee Rajnish Walia, event convener Sanjay Kumar, IIA Patiala chairperson Rajinder Sandhu, IIA Hoshiarpur Kapurthala chairperson Nagendra Narayan, general secretary Rajan Tangri and IIA Ludhiana chairperson Balbir Bagga.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor, Chitkara University congratulated the winners and lauded the efforts of the CSPA department volunteers, Chitkara sports board and organising committee.

Results:

In table tennis men’s single Atul Dutta won the first position followed by Ashwin on the second spot. In women single category Raminder won the first prize followed by Jasmeet Kaur at the second spot.

In badminton (men’s above 40 years) doubles Niranjan & Rajnish teamed up to win the first position followed by Sanjay & Ashwini on the second spot. Similarly in badminton (men’s below 40 years) doubles competition Shiv and Anant won the first position followed by Preetpaul & Komal Preet on the second spot.

In badminton mixed doubles competition Preetpaul and Neelam won the first position followed by Davinder Pal Singh and Raminder Kaur at the second position.

In badminton singles men’s above 35 years category, Anant won the first position followed by Shiv in the second position. Similarly in men’s singles above 40 years Preetpaul won the first position followed by Pardeep on the second position. In the age category above 45 years, Rajnish won the first position followed by Ashwin on the second position.

In the chess competition Manav was the winner of the tournament and Nagendra Narian was on the second spot.

