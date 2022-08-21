Indian Menopausal Society holds workshop on urogynaecology in Ludhiana
Chief urologist and transplant surgeon BS Aulakh spoke about the need to encourage women, the primary caregivers in most families, to be more proactive in taking care of her own fitness and health
A high-level scientific workshop on the subjects of urogynaecology and urodynaemics was held at a local hospital in collaboration with Indian Menopausal Society and Chandigarh Region Menopause Society.
Urologists and gynaecologists from the states of Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh as well as the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi joined the scientific workshop. Punjabi actress Priti Sapru and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke were the chief guests on the occasion.
Chief urologist and transplant surgeon BS Aulakh, while speaking in his inaugural address emphasised upon the importance of raising awareness on organ donation in the country, adding that a huge number of patients in the country are in need of organ donation today.
He also spoke about the need to encourage women, the primary caregivers in most families, to be more proactive in taking care of her own fitness and health — especially in regards with urogynae problems.
“On average, 11% of women will undergo surgery for this condition. Urinary incontinence is a very common condition affecting at least 10-20% of women under age 65 and up to 56% of women over the age of 65. However, this is often neglected despite being a treatable condition,” he added.
-
Car insurer directed to reimburse Ludhiana resident’s theft claim of ₹7.30L
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed United India Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a ₹7.3 lakh claim for the theft of a car and pay ₹7,000 as compensation to a Ludhiana-based complainant. The car was stolen by an unidentified person on October 10, 2018, from outside his house, following which a case was registered with the police. The car was financed and hypothecated with Punjab & Sind Bank for a sum of ₹7,00,000.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Amid Nitish for PM buzz, JD(U) to hold national meets on Sept 3 and 4
Amid the growing chorus by the party to back Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive and national council meetings in Patna on September 3-4, said a JD(U) functionary. It will be the first meeting since the JD(U) severed ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party and joined hands with the RJD-led Opposition to form the government.
-
BJP’s Sushil Modi seeks removal of Bihar agri minister Sudhakar Singh over 2013 rice scam
Former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday levelled serious allegations against agriculture minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sudhakar Singh and sought Sudhakar's removal from the government over what he described as the 2013 rice scam. “He was granted bail only after depositing Rs 60 lakh as per court order,” he said. The state food corporation had also got an FIR lodged with the Ramgarh police station in this connection.
-
Flood alert sounded as Ganga heads towards red mark in Patna
The district administration has sounded a flood alert in low-lying areas in view of the rising trend of river Ganga in Patna and adjoining areas on Sunday. Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents. At Buxar, the river was 80cm below the danger level. Sone river also reported a rising trend at Koilwar and Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics