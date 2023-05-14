Jammu: Petty officer Ankush cremated with full military honours

The mortal remains of Indian Navy’s petty officer Ankush Sharma were consigned to flames with full military honours at Purmandal in Samba district on Saturday. Security personnel and locals pay tributes to Indian Navy’s petty officer Ankush Sharma on Saturday. (PTI)

Ankush, who hailed from Kothey Sadotrian village in Jammu’s Bishnah tehsil, had died after his parachute got entangled in a high-tension wire and caught fire in Malpura area of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

He is survived by his parents Sham Lal Sharma, a retired teacher, mother Tripta Devi, brother Pradeep Sharma and a sister.

“His unit was based at Visakhapatnam, but he had been undergoing an advanced training to become a marine commando (MARCOS) in Agra. His elder brother is in Central Reserve Police Force,” a villager said.

Ankush had come home on May 5 on a short leave and returned to Agra for his training on May 7.

On Thursday, during a para jumping exercise from an AN-32 aircraft, his parachute got entangled in a high-tension wire and caught fire. After boarding the aircraft on Thursday around 11.30pm, he jumped in the Malpura dropping zone. Due to strong winds, his parachute deviated two kilometres away from the dropping zone, officials aware of the matter had said.

Ankush was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.