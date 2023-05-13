Navy’s petty officer from Jammu dies in para jumping accident

A petty officer of the Indian Navy from Jammu’s Bishnah area died after his parachute got entangled in a high-tension wire and caught fire in Malpura area of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday. Ankush Sharma, a resident of Kothey Sadotrian village in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district, was participating in a training exercise involving jumping from the height of around 8,000 feet. (HT Photo)

As per the reports, Ankush Sharma, a resident of Kothey Sadotrian village in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district, was participating in a training exercise involving jumping from the height of around 8,000 feet.

After boarding the aircraft on Thursday around 11.30pm, he jumped in the Malpura dropping zone. Due to strong winds, his parachute deviated two kilometres away from the dropping zone, got entangled in high-tension wires and caught fire, officials aware of the matter said.

Sharma was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

“Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy pay tribute to Ankush Sharma, Petty Officer who lost his life whilst undergoing training exercise at Agra on 11 May 23 and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family (sic),” spokesperson of the Indian Navy posted on Twitter.