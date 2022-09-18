Indian Swachhta League: Ludhiana residents come together for sustainable future
Ludhiana MC, non-governmental organisations (NGO), students, self-help groups participated in drawing competitions, cleanliness drives, street play among other activities
Looking to execute the first Indian Swachhta league, announced by the Union government, to perfection, the municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday organised an array of activities at the Nehru Rose Garden.
The civic body has been participating in the league under the banner of Ludhiana Lions. A large number of non-governmental organisations (NGO), students, self-help groups participated in drawing competitions, cleanliness drives, street play among other activities.
A cycle rally was also organised from the Sidhwan canal waterfront leading up to the rose garden. Children with disabilities from the Eknoor Foundation also presented a dance performance.
MC officials said over 1,800 cities from across the country participated in the league. The cities will be rated on the basis of the scale of youth engagement through volunteer registration, innovativeness of the activities and impact of the activities. After the evaluation, 10 best teams will be shortlisted by the Union government.
Officials added that the city was ranked 11th in terms of registration. The civic body has been encouraging residents to register themselves on the link provided by the government - https://innovateindia.mygov.in/swachhyouthrally/ .
Self-help groups displayed different handicraft and items made out of waste, especially plastic, before appealing from the public to save the environment and water.
Ludhiana West legislator Gurpreet Gogi, mayor Balkar Sandhu, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal among others also visited the rose garden and appreciated the participants’ efforts.
MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur and zonal xommissioner Jasdev Sekhon, meanwhile, lauded the residents and NGOs for stepping up to ensure clean surroundings.
