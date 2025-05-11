Hope labourers stay back: Ludhiana bizmen

With India and Pakistan declaring ceasefire, Ludhiana industrialists on Saturday expressed optimism that migrant labourers, many of whom began leaving the city amid fears of escalation in tension, would return soon. The recent spike in labour migration had left industrial units concerned about workforce shortages. Now, business leaders are hopeful of a turnaround. However, ceasefire violations by Pakistan were noticed in different districts on Saturday evening. Murali Kumar, a factory worker, was heading back to Lucknow with his son. He said they’ve been working here for years, but felt safer to be back home right now (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), said, “Things are getting back to normal. We are confident that labourers will stop leaving. Many of those who have already left are expected to return soon.” He added that it’s common during this season for labourers from Uttar Pradesh to return home for family weddings. This temporary exodus was further fueled by panic during the recent tension.

Mohammad Shahnawaz, a 28-year-old worker, who was at the Dhandhari railway station to board train, had arrived in Ludhiana last Wednesday to work in an embroidery unit.

“The workshop owner told me that orders may be affected due to the prevailing situation. He suggested me to go back for a while. Without work, there’s no point in staying,” he said.

Shankar Kumar Yadav, travelling back to Madhepura in Bihar with his family, echoed similar concerns. “I worked in a dairy unit in Bathinda. My relatives have been constantly calling us, asking to return until the tension is over,” he said while waiting at the railway station.

Murali Kumar, a factory worker, was heading back to Lucknow with his son. “We’ve been working here for years, but right now it feels safer to be back home. We will return once things are completely normal,” he said.

Despite the visible movement of people, railway authorities maintained that the exodus was not alarming.

A senior official at the Dhandari Kalan station reported that passenger numbers remained within the daily average of around 3,000.

Harsimarjit Singh, president of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), said, “Only a small number of labourers working in unorganised sectors have left. It is the responsibility of industry to reassure workers and make them feel safe here.” As normalcy returns, we are confident they will come back, he added.