India’s saw unprecedented development under BJP rule: Jairam Thakur

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Himachal chief minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said that in the past nine years, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed unprecedented development.

Thakur who is in-charge of the party’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan for Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala constituencies counted the achievements of the BJP-led Union government in the past nine years. “In these nine years, India has got respect all over the world due to the unique image of PM Modi. Due to the pace of progress of this country, the prime ministers of different countries welcomed PM Modi in their own style,” he added.

He said the country has witnessed development in every field and now, India is at the fifth place in the world economically while Britain is at 6th place.

Replying a question he said that accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of tarnishing image of the country by making irresponsible statements on foreign soil.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement regarding the security of the country is unfortunate as the country is safe under this government,” he added.

On BJP’s defeat in Himachal, the former CM of the hill state said the difference of vote was merely 0.9% as the victory margin in most of the seats is very thin. But the BJP will bounce back in Lok Sabha elections.