India’s triumph over Pakistan: From military dominance to economic growth

There is no doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s religion is India and the security and welfare of all Indians. A true patriot, he is man of his word and commitment. Having assured the nation that the “conspirators and perpetrators” of the cowardly Pahalgam attack “will face the harshest response”, he promptly took the initial steps of suspending the Indus Water Treaty, asserting dominance on the Line of Control and international border, sealing the Attari border, expelling Pakistani officials, and sending back Pakistani nationals besides halting visa facilities, India launched Operation Sindoor, a meticulously planned, calibrated and non-escalatory military operation to destroy nine major launchpads of the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. d (AFP)

India launched Operation Sindoor, a meticulously planned, calibrated and non-escalatory military operation to destroy nine major launchpads of the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This dealt a blow to Pakistan’s terror apparatus and neutralised high-value targets, such as Yusuf Azhar, a senior JeM operative and brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar, wanted for the 1999 IC814 hijacking and the Pulwama attack. The key terror camps were in Muridke and Bhawalpur, which were reduced to rubble. The strikes were so precise that they avoided military facilities to minimise the risk of escalation or any civilian casualties and neutralised over 100 terrorists. These camps are known to the international intelligence community as well. The Indian Navy kept its Pakistan counterpart at bay and confined it to its coastal waters.

Striking at the heart

Thereafter, when Pakistan launched a swarm of drones and missiles targeting Indian cities, religious places, and educational institutions, they were ably intercepted and destroyed by our air defence system. As a reprisal, India, in a coordinated attack, struck at Pakistan’s heart, read air bases, military infrastructure and air defence systems. India struck 11 major Pakistani air force bases at Noor Khan in Chaklala, Rafike, Murid, Sukur, Sialkot, Pasroor, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bhulari and Jacobabad. We also attacked their command centres, logistic hubs, drone launchpads and aircraft shelters. Noor Khan is Pakistan’s key logistical artery in Rawalpindi. Rafike and Sargodha are major hubs of the PAF, Skardu is a launchpad for its high-altitude operations, Chunian and Pasroor are staging grounds for drone sorties and Bhulari and Jacobabad are forward deployment bases critical for rapid mobilisation. India shattered Pakistan’s frontline air defences and crippled its combat readiness.

The Pakistani army also suffered significant casualties with 35 to 40 jawans killed. We could achieve precise pinpoint hits because we have digital maps and have surveyed every area of this region. Our indigenous NavIC satellite system, the Al-enabled Akash Teer and BrahMos, proved most effective. We downed most of their drones reportedly with our legacy guns that were upgraded to modern systems. It is all thanks to the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat effort that we displayed this high level of proficiency in technology which has taken the world aback. With their military infrastructure shattered and demolished, this was sufficient damage to break rogue state Pakistan’s back and get them to request for a ceasefire. It is surprising that everyone wants evidence of Pakistan’s involvement because it is an evil master of denial. They denied having anything to do with the Mumbai attacks that killed 175 people on November 26, 2008, till Ajmal Kasab was caught alive. They even denied knowing where Osama Bin Laden was until he was found in a military encampment not far from a Pakistani airbase.

Two-fold purpose achieved

Now that Pakistan has been punished, it is surprising why armchair critics are feeling that India should have continued with the hostilities. Do they fail to see the objective that India will respond to any terror attack with fury in the interest of the nation? Our purpose was two-fold. Firstly, to teach Pakistan a strict lesson by proportionate reprisals for the inhuman killing of 26 people in Pahalgam. By precision strikes to demolish Pakistan’s terror-training camps, we achieved this successfully. Secondly, to firmly counter any offensive. This, too, we achieved as we hit all major Pakistani airbases and military infrastructure.

National interest now demands that having achieved our objective, our focus is on taking our economy further forward, an economy that is one of the fastest growing in the world and, in the words of the International Monetary Fund, “the only bright spot in the otherwise dark horizon”.

Having pulverised Pakistan, using indigenous technology, we can now commend ourselves as a new regional superpower – an Atmanirbhar Bharat, a Shashakt Bharat, a Swabhiman Bharat and an Ekatma Bharat. Here lies the accomplishment of a determined government that wants India to be one and secure and which is committed to the safety and welfare of its citizens. Having ably proved this, it is now time to return to the path of becoming the third largest economy of the world – a Viksit Bharat – very soon.

rpachnanda@icloud.com