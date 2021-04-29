Industrial units, private hospitals in Kangra asked to declare O2 stock

To ensure adequate stock of medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the Kangra district authorities on Thursday asked industrial units, private hospitals and individuals to declare their stock of oxygen cylinders.

Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said Kangra district has more than 4,000 active cases and the infrastructure dedicated for Covid-19 patients is under stress due to referral cases from neighbouring districts.

He said it has been brought to his notice that industrial units, MSMEs, traders, dealers, private hospitals, commercial establishments and persons in Kangra district are holding stocks of unutilised medical and industrial oxygen cylinders.

“Therefore, all traders, dealers, industrial units, MSMEs, commercial establishments, private hospitals and private persons have been directed to declare their complete stock of oxygen cylinders to the general manager, industries, through e-mail or fax ,” he said.

Any stock which remains undeclared and is discovered thereafter shall be liable to confiscation.

He said all sub divisional magistrates shall immediately constitute teams to inspect godowns, industrial units, MSMEs, establishments, and private hospitals in their jurisdiction and prepare an inventory of oxygen cylinders stored in their jurisdiction.

The general manager, industries, of Kangra will share the details with the district administration within two days.

All unutilised oxygen cylinders in possession of any person shall be placed at the disposal of the health department.

“In case of severe emergency and shortage for Covid positive patients, the SDMs shall immediately take into possession all the stock of oxygen cylinders available with any person,” Prajapati said.

He said any violation of the order would make the offender liable for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner said a godown with capacity of storage of 150 cylinders has been created at the Zila Parishad Hall in Dharamshala.

The oxygen cylinders can be supplied immediately to the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, from the storage facility in case of any emergency. The Zonal Hospital has been designated a dedicated Covid hospital and has a 130-bed capacity.