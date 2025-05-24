Industries migrating to other states: Former Haryana CM

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that industrial establishments were migrating from the state due to the wrong policies of the BJP government and it has resulted in a lack of employment generation. Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File)

Hooda said the medium and small industries, which have been in crisis since demonetisation and the pandemic, have not been able to recover as the state government has not given them any financial assistance or concession.

Quoting the example of plywood industry, the former CM said that plywood industry was considered to be the identity of Yamunanagar. But now these manufacturers were migrating to Uttar Pradesh as the UP government is creating clusters for them and providing relaxation.

“There were 380 plywood units which were functional in Haryana since 2017. But they have now been reduced to only 160. Nearly half of the units have migrated,’’ Hooda said,

The former CM said industries from Panchkula were also migrating towards Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, while industries in Gurugram and Faridabad were migrating to Noida-Ghaziabad.

He said that during the Congress rule, six new industrial model townships were established. Big industrial houses like Maruti, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Honda, Panasonic, Yokohama, and Denso were established in the state and lakhs of youth were given employment, he said.

“In contrast, not a single IMT was established in the 11 years of BJP rule in Haryana. No big investment came to the state. Due to increasing crime and bad policies of the government, an atmosphere of terror was created. Not only this, projects like the Rail Coach Factory and the international airport approved by Congress were also shifted to other states. Due to this, Haryana has become the number one state in the country in terms of unemployment, crime, drug addiction, migration and corruption,” Hooda maintained.