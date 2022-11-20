Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inebriated man stabs friend in Chandigarh’s Sector 45, arrested

Inebriated man stabs friend in Chandigarh’s Sector 45, arrested

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 04:54 AM IST

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 45, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case was registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station (Representational Image/HT File)
A case was registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man was arrested for stabbing his friend after a drunken spat in Sector 45 on Friday night.

The accused, Ram Bahadur alias Ramu, stabbed the victim, Netra Basant, multiple times before fleeing.

The complainant, Subash Rawat of Burail village, told the police that he was consuming alcohol with his friends Netra Basant and Ram Bahadur alias Ramu, at the Ramlila Ground when Bahadur started hurling abuses at them. They asked Bahadur to leave, but he returned with a knife after some time and started stabbing Netra. Subash raised the alarm, after which Bahadur fled.

Basant was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 45, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case was registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station. The accused was later released on bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out