Inebriated, man thrashes two cops in Chandigarh

Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:24 AM IST

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two cops, posted with the Police Control Room, were assaulted by an inebriated man on Friday night.

The complainant, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gulzar Lal, was on duty with gunman, Baban Kumar, when he received a call regarding a fight behind Novotel Hotel in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

When the cops reached the spot, they found the accused was abusing passersby. After the cops asked him to stop, the man abused the cops as well, which led to an altercation. The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, thrashed Lal, while Kumar tried to hold him back. More cops had to be called to control him.

The accused was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, in an inebriated condition.

A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

