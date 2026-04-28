Ludhiana: Infant confined for hours over property dispute, realtor held

A 30-year-old realtor was arrested for confining his 40-day-old niece for nearly four hours following a family dispute, Jodhewal police said on Monday. The accused was later released on bail after his sister (infant’s mother) expressed unwillingness to pursue the case. Sections 333 (house trespass), 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction with intent to wrongfully confine) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped on the accused.

According to police, the incident occurred days after the infant’s mother, Harnal Kaur, returned from Canada to her parental home on April 13. A property dispute within the family is said to have triggered the confrontation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh said the police received a call from Harnal Kaur alleging that her brother had taken away her infant daughter and locked himself in an upstairs room. Complainant’s mother Pandeep Kaur also informed the police that Guranmol had been pressuring the family over a property matter and had been harassing them for some time.

During an argument, the accused allegedly picked up the infant and confined himself in a room. Despite repeated attempts by family members to persuade him to open the door, he refused.

Police reached the spot and, after efforts lasting nearly four hours, managed to rescue the infant safely and take the accused into custody.

Officials said the situation was handled without harm to the child. Further proceedings were initiated, but the accused was granted bail after the complainant chose not to press charges.

The accused, identified as Guranmol Singh of Kakowal village, was produced before a local court on Monday. Sections 333 (house trespass), 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction with intent to wrongfully confine) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were slapped on him.