Influencer Mad Sandhu’s murder: Main shooter caught in Gujarat, 5 others held

Amritsar: In a joint operation with Gujarat Police, the Amritsar commissionerate police solved the murder of 30-year-old social media influencer and LGBTQ+ content creator Madhusudan Singh, known online as Mad Sandhu. Six suspects, including the prime shooter tracked down in Gujarat, have been arrested. (Left) Parminder Prasad, alias Kaka, the main shooter who allegedly killed social media influencer Madhusudan Singh, known online as Mad Sandhu (right), on Loharka Road in Amritsar on October 3 .

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, commissioner of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said the targeted attack occurred around 6pm on October 3 on Loharka Road in Amritsar. Sandhu, who also operated a local salon, had arrived outside a car wash centre to collect his vehicle when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at close range before fleeing.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing two to three gunshots. Police recovered two empty bullet shells from the spot. Sandhu was rushed to a nearby private hospital but died en route.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, Bhupinder Singh, police registered a case at the Cantonment police station under Sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Preliminary findings reveal the hit was carried out at the behest of the Tarn Taran-based Jagga gang, while investigators are also probing links to a social media post under the name ‘Goldy Dhillon’ that claimed responsibility for the killing. An extortion angle is currently being investigated.

Using technical tracking and human intelligence, police traced six suspects: Parminder Prasad, alias Kaka, the main shooter who fired the shots and procured the getaway vehicle. He is a resident of Lohian Khas in Jalandhar rural police district.

The others arrested are Amandeep Singh of Tashpur in Kapurthala district; Paramvir Singh of Lohian Khas; Baljinder Singh, alias Lali, of Dalawarpur in Tarn Taran; Balraj Singh, alias Bunty, and Vikas Singh, both from Khilchian in Amritsar rural police district.

The main shooter, Parminder, fled Punjab immediately after the crime and was arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch in Gujarat. An Amritsar police team has flown to Gujarat to execute his formal arrest and bring him back on transit remand for interrogation.