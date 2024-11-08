Infra in Haryana jails improved over last decade: Dr Arvind Sharma

Facilities introduced in Haryana jails over the last decade have positively impacted inmates’ lives, state jails and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma said on Friday. Haryana jails and tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma speaking at the Gita Paath programme organised at district jail, Karnal, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the Gita Paath programme organised at Karnal’s district jail, the minister said, “Many improvements have come about in the district jails in the last 10 years. Prisoners have been provided with a family-like atmosphere to help them reintegrate into the society.”

He also spoke about the tourism department’s efforts to promote Kurukshetra’s mythological significance through ‘Mahabharata Circuit’. Through this, devotees from across the country and abroad can get complete information about the history of this place.

“Just as Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, Dharmakshetra Kurukshetra is the Karmabhoomi of Lord Krishna,” the minister said.

Swami Gyananand, who organised the event, condemned the recent attack on a Hindu Temple in Canada, allegedly by pro-Khalistani supporters. “There is no place for such elements in any religion. Every religion promotes the message of goodwill towards others,” he added.