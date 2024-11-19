Menu Explore
Initiate probe against occultist, Bhiwani DSP told

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 19, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Haryana state commission for women deputy chairperson Sonia Aggarwal on Monday directed Bhiwani deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aryan Choudhary to probe against an occultist, who asked an anganwadi woman worker to sit with him without clothes, to perform prayers for the well-being of her ill daughter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The incident came to light on Monday when Aggarwal reached Bhiwani to hear grievances pertaining to crime against women. During the meeting, an anganwadi worker said that she met an occultist with her colleague in Bhiwani to get a solution for her ill daughter.

“The occultist told me that your daughter is possessed, and you have to join me without clothes to perform prayers for her well-being in the night hours,” she said.

Aggarwal told the anganwadi worker and other women present in the meeting to stay away from such occultists, who used to sexually assault women in the name of blind faith. She directed the DSP to start a probe against the occultist and find out his past record.

