Injured spotted owlet rescued from Moga

An injured spotted owlet, locally known as Chugal, was rescued by People For Animals (PFA), Ludhiana, and handed over to the Punjab wildlife department for treatment and rehabilitation under official supervision. The owl was rescued by Ludhiana unit of People For Animals and handed over to wildlife department. (HT Photo)

Explaining the rescue operation, Rakesh Jain of Guru Sewak Parivar, advisor to PFA Ludhiana, along with Sanjeev Kundra, said that on Sunday, Arshdeep Singh, a resident of a village in Moga district, informed Sandeep Kumar Jain, founder president of PFA Ludhiana and former member of the Punjab wildlife department, about an injured owl he had found and kept safely at his home. Jain immediately advised him to keep the bird warm and ensure it was provided with food and water until help arrived.

Based on photographs shared with the rescue team, the bird was identified as a spotted owlet, commonly called Chugal. The small owl is easily recognised by its yellow eyes and brown feathers marked with pale yellow spots. It usually inhabits tree hollows and is most active during the evening and night.

Jain subsequently contacted Punjab chief wildlife warden Basanta Raj Kumar, who deputed a department team to take the owl into official custody. The bird was found to have an injury to one wing and has been sent for treatment. As per wildlife protection norms, it will be released into the wild after recovery or kept under protection if found permanently disabled.