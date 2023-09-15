In-laws booked for cutting woman’s hair, parading her in Hamirpur village

Five people have been booked for allegedly cutting a woman’s hair, blackening her face and parading her in a village in Bhoranj sub-division of Hamirpur. An FIR has been lodged at Bhoranj police station, the SP added (HT File Photo)

Police said that the woman’s in-laws are behind the incident which reportedly took place on August 31 but came to light on Friday.

Police and administration rushed to the village soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media. In the three-minute video, people, including women, are seen chopping off victim’s hair and smearing her face while she cries. The bystanders can be seen laughing and recording videos.

Hamirpur superintendent of police Akriti Sharma said that the district police found out about the incident through a video on social media and immediately approached the victim.

Police have recorded her statement under Section 154 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

An FIR has been lodged at Bhoranj police station, the SP added.

Tough action will be taken: CS

Talking to the media persons at Shimla, chief secretary Prabodh Saxena said, “A report has been sought from the local administration and tough action will be taken against the perpetrators.”

“Such an incident never happened in Himachal Pradesh. This incident which took place in the home district of chief minister Sukhu is a matter of shame for the entire Himachal Pradesh. The law and situation has worsened in the state over the past nine months,” leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur told news agency PTI.

“It’s a matter of concern. The incident took place in the CM’s home district. He must ensure a speedy probe into the incident and strictest action against the culprits,” he further added.

He said that the incident also raises concern over the police as they swung into action late.

With inputs from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON