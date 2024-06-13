In-laws booked for dowry harassment of Kurukshetra woman

Police have registered an FIR against three members of a Chandigarh-based family for dowry harassment of a Kurukshetra woman. Police have registered an FIR against three members of a Chandigarh-based family for dowry harassment of a Kurukshetra woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant, Surbhi Sharma, a native of Pipli in Kurukshetra, said that she got married to Akhilesh Sharma in Chandigarh in February 2023. Initially, the family subjected her to mental harassment for not bringing enough dowry and later kept demanding a small car.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

She told the police that her in-laws sent her back to her parents’ house twice, and despite two meetings to smooth out things, there was no improvement in their behaviour.

Sharma said that she had come home to tend to her ailing mother in January this year, after which her husband refused to let her return.

A case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498-A (harassment of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at Thanesar Sadar police station.