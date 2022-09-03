INLD leader Chautala accuses Haryana govt of scrapping elderly pension

: Former Haryana chief minister and INLD patriarch OP Chautala on Friday accused the BJP-JJP government of scrapping pension of elderly people.

While addressing INLD workers here, Chautala said that despite repeated pleas, the state government has failed to restore the pension.

“We will restore the pension of elderly people and compensate them by depositing the rate of interest of their pension amount, if our party is voted to power. Few greedy people had formed a faction by betraying us and Haryana voters. They have no ideology and they want to stay in power somehow,” the former Haryana CM added.

The INLD supremo said a third front will be formed at the national level and many leaders will attend Devi Lal’s birth anniversary on September25 in Fatehabad.

“We are all set to contest the upcoming Adampur byelection and the ticket will be given to a loyal party worker,” he added.