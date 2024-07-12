 INLD-BSP seal seat-sharing pact for Haryana assembly elections - Hindustan Times
INLD-BSP seal seat-sharing pact for Haryana assembly elections

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jul 12, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Under the arrangement, out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest 37 seats leaving the rest for its senior partner in Haryana, where the ruling BJP is eyeing to come to power for third time in a row.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and its former ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday sealed their seat-sharing pact for the Haryana assembly elections scheduled later this year.

BSP supremo Mayawati and INLD chief Abhay Chautala during a meeting in Delhi last week. (HT Photo)

Addressing a joint press conference with the BSP at Nayagaon on the outskirts of Chandigarh, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said this alliance is not based on any selfish interests, but has been formed keeping in mind people’s feelings.

“Today, the feeling of common people is to oust the BJP from power and keep the Congress party at bay, which looted the state for 10 years earlier,” said Chautala.

INLD-BSP seal seat-sharing pact for Haryana assembly elections
