Inmate who accused jail staff of engraving ‘gangster’ booked

Ferozepur: An inmate lodged at Ferozepur central jail, who charged security personnel on the jail premises for using a hot iron rod on his body and forcibly engraving word “gangster”, was booked by Ferozepur police on Wednesday late night.

Tarsem Singh, a native of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala district, booked in 15 cases under attempt to murder, arms act, robbery, drugs trafficking is lodged as undertrial at central jail here.

During his medical examination at the civil hospital, Tarsem had earlier displayed his back with “gangster” inscribed in Punjabi and accused the security persons of the jail for allegedly writing the same with a hot iron rod. This came to fore when an unidentified person recorded Tarsem’s statement at the civil hospital in a video that went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Parwinder Singh, jail superintendent, Ferozepur, in a release said that Tarsem Singh was produced before the court of additional district and session judge, Kapurthala on August 10 through video conference. During the hearing, Tarsem pleaded with the judge to get his medical examination done while on August 12, they got intimation through email from court to get his medical examination and when he (Tarsem) was called for medical examination, he revealed that “gangster” was engraved on his back.

“Matter was brought into the notice of Tejinder Singh Maur, deputy inspector general of police, jail Ferozepur, who personally enquired from Tarsem about the incident during which he allegedly confessed to have got it written from a ‘co-prisoner’ to get challan from Ferozepur jail to Kapurthala jail,” read the release further. “During counselling, he allegedly regretted and avowed to not to repeat such blunders in future,” furthered Jail superintendent.

“Meanwhile, later on during medical examination at civil hospital, he in a video which went viral on social media, blamed jail staff for the incident but during scrutiny of the matter and CCTV footage of jail premises by senior jail officials, no role of any jail staff was ascertained,” he said.

“Tarsem concocted the entire story to defame jail officials and got himself ‘gangster’ engraved from fellow prisoners so a case under section 42 of the Prison Act 1894 was got registered at local Ferozepur city police station while accused was hospitalised at jail hospital,” he added.