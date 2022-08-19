Inmate who accused jail staff of engraving ‘gangster’ booked
Ferozepur: An inmate lodged at Ferozepur central jail, who charged security personnel on the jail premises for using a hot iron rod on his body and forcibly engraving word “gangster”, was booked by Ferozepur police on Wednesday late night.
Tarsem Singh, a native of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala district, booked in 15 cases under attempt to murder, arms act, robbery, drugs trafficking is lodged as undertrial at central jail here.
During his medical examination at the civil hospital, Tarsem had earlier displayed his back with “gangster” inscribed in Punjabi and accused the security persons of the jail for allegedly writing the same with a hot iron rod. This came to fore when an unidentified person recorded Tarsem’s statement at the civil hospital in a video that went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Parwinder Singh, jail superintendent, Ferozepur, in a release said that Tarsem Singh was produced before the court of additional district and session judge, Kapurthala on August 10 through video conference. During the hearing, Tarsem pleaded with the judge to get his medical examination done while on August 12, they got intimation through email from court to get his medical examination and when he (Tarsem) was called for medical examination, he revealed that “gangster” was engraved on his back.
“Matter was brought into the notice of Tejinder Singh Maur, deputy inspector general of police, jail Ferozepur, who personally enquired from Tarsem about the incident during which he allegedly confessed to have got it written from a ‘co-prisoner’ to get challan from Ferozepur jail to Kapurthala jail,” read the release further. “During counselling, he allegedly regretted and avowed to not to repeat such blunders in future,” furthered Jail superintendent.
“Meanwhile, later on during medical examination at civil hospital, he in a video which went viral on social media, blamed jail staff for the incident but during scrutiny of the matter and CCTV footage of jail premises by senior jail officials, no role of any jail staff was ascertained,” he said.
“Tarsem concocted the entire story to defame jail officials and got himself ‘gangster’ engraved from fellow prisoners so a case under section 42 of the Prison Act 1894 was got registered at local Ferozepur city police station while accused was hospitalised at jail hospital,” he added.
4 members of ISI-backed terror module sent to police remand
Four members of a terror module operated by Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh, who were arrested on August 14 from Delhi, were produced before the Mohali court. During their production in the court, the police sought 10 days police remand and the court granted 5 days remand to be produced again on August 23. The four members were held with three hand grenades, arms and ammunition from Delhi.
Mann orders upgrade of 5 link roads
Chandigarh : As a tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgrade and strengthening of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore. The CM directed that the roads should be ready before Shaheedi Sabha this year. A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned, he said, while chairing a meeting here.
Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in this district, police said. The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said. Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured.
Irregularities in foodgrain transportation: Food dept, procurement agencies’ staff go on mass leave in Punjab
Two days after the Punjab vigilance bureau registered a case against the transport and cartage contractor hired by the state food and civil supplies department, the staff, including officers of the department and the procurement agencies Markfed, Punsup and warehousing corporation, on Thursday announced to go on mass casual leave for an indefinite period as a protest against the vigilance case.
BKU-Charuni to protest at Haryana ministers’ residences on August 25, 26
Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have decided to hold protests at the residences of all ministers of the state on August 25 and 26 for ignoring their demand for an amendment in the land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh (common) land.
