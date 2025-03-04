Innovate firepower solutions on display at Western Command in Chandimandir

Numerous new generation weapons and equipments are being inducted in the army and there is a huge scope to infuse technology in existing weapon systems to make better fighting platforms, said Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, vice-chief of army staff on Monday while inaugurating the Mech Tech Seminar-cum-Exhibition at the Western Command, Chandimandir. GOC-in-C Western Command Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar (left) and vice-chief of army staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (centre) during the Mech Tech exhibition in Chandimandir on Monday. (HT Photo)

The exhibition witnessed participation of more than 200 representatives from defence industry showcasing 51 cutting edge defence products. Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C, Western Command, interacted with representatives of Industry, academia and media and emphasised the role of indigenous defence capabilities, aligning with central government’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” in the defence sector.

Lt Gen Katiyar pressed upon the need to invest in research and development to give further impetus to startups and premier education institutes, especially in states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, as this region holds immense potential both in terms of human resource as well as a large industry base.

Prominent defence industry players, research organisations and startups showcased innovative solutions for combat vehicles, sensor based warfare, and digitalised command and control systems.