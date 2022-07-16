Inquiry ordered into encounter in J&K’s Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the anti-militancy operation at Chandigam Lolab in Kupwara district that took place last month wherein four militants were killed.
The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Lolab has been appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct the magisterial probe under section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the June-19 operation.
“In this connection, the general public is hereby informed that if any person has any kind of information regarding the subject. He/she may submit or record his/her statement in the office of SDM Lolab within seven days from the date of publishing of this notice,” J&K government official spokesperson said in a statement.
Not only local villagers, but former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also raised objection on the encounter.
“There are some apprehensions over this encounter. So it should be properly probed,” said a villager in neighbouring village where the encounter had taken place.
The security forces had launched a search operation in a forest area of Chandigam on the basis of information provided by arrested terrorist Showkat Ahmad Sheikh.
During the search of a terrorist hideout, the ultras hiding there started firing indiscriminately at the search party, which was retaliated effectively, leading to the encounter.
In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while the arrested ultra leading the search party also got trapped.
A total of four terrorists, including Sheikh, were killed in the encounter.
HP govt transfers, gives additional charge to seven IAS officers
Two days after the replacement of chief secretary, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred and assigned additional charges to seven IAS officers. RD Nazeem, principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and transport, financial commissioner (appeals) and MD, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary (industries and social justice & empowerment).
Like education, HP’s health sector also in a shambles: AAP
Challenging HP chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party's state president Surjit Thakur said that Jai Ram Thakur should answer 10 issues that have been raised by the people of various constituencies during the AAP's 'Parivartan Yatra' within a fortnight, else the public is ready to give this government a befitting reply in the assembly elections. He said like education, the health sector was also in a shambles in Himachal.
Himachal govt sets up highest gym at Kaza in Spiti valley
The Himachal Pradesh government has set up a gym at Kaza, the headquarters of the scenic Spiti valley, at an altitude of 12,000 feet, claiming it to be the highest gym in the world. The gym, with equipment worth ₹10 lakh, has been set up at the sports complex at Kaza and is aimed at promoting fitness among local youngsters. “The government is encouraging women also to use the facility,” a 65-year-old local resident, Dolma, who goes by one name adds.
Minister Ansari calls for environmental protection drive in every village
Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday said that the campaign for environmental protection, which has been launched by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, would be taken to every village. Ansari was speaking as the chief guest in the programme organised at Arya Mahila PG College here regarding the environmental protection and promotion of the 'Vriksha Mitra' campaign.
HP to celebrate 75 years of existence with grand events
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presided over a meeting of high-powered committee to celebrate the 75 years of existence of the state by organising as many events. Thakur said these events would be presided over by him and various Union ministers. He said the message must be clear that everyone in the state has made their contribution in development and progress in the last 75 years.
