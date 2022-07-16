Inquiry ordered into encounter in J&K’s Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the anti-militancy operation at Chandigam Lolab in Kupwara district that took place last month wherein four militants were killed.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Lolab has been appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct the magisterial probe under section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the June-19 operation.

“In this connection, the general public is hereby informed that if any person has any kind of information regarding the subject. He/she may submit or record his/her statement in the office of SDM Lolab within seven days from the date of publishing of this notice,” J&K government official spokesperson said in a statement.

Not only local villagers, but former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also raised objection on the encounter.

“There are some apprehensions over this encounter. So it should be properly probed,” said a villager in neighbouring village where the encounter had taken place.

The security forces had launched a search operation in a forest area of Chandigam on the basis of information provided by arrested terrorist Showkat Ahmad Sheikh.

During the search of a terrorist hideout, the ultras hiding there started firing indiscriminately at the search party, which was retaliated effectively, leading to the encounter.

In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while the arrested ultra leading the search party also got trapped.

A total of four terrorists, including Sheikh, were killed in the encounter.