Inspector held for accepting bribe of 15 lakh in Sonepat

Sonepat police have arrested an inspector for allegedly demanding ₹15 lakh from the vice-chancellor of World University of Design in lieu of not arresting varsity supervisor Dharmendra Mishra, who had planted 400 poppy plants on the campus in March, a Sonepat police spokesperson said. The arrested police inspector Teja Ram was also suspended from duty for accepting bribe of ₹ 15 lakh. (HT File)

The arrested police inspector Teja Ram was also suspended from duty for accepting bribe of ₹15 lakh. On March 28, the Sonepat police recovered 400 poppy plants cultivated on the campus and the weight of plants was found to be 39.8 kg. Inspector Teja Ram was investigating the case, and he traced the location of absconding supervisor Mishra to vice-chancellor Sanjay Gupta’s house in Punjab.

“The inspector accused Gupta of giving shelter to Mishra, an accused in connection with cultivating poppy plants on the university campus in Sonepat. He demanded ₹15 lakh from the vice-chancellor in lieu of giving clean chit to Mishra. On March 29, the vice-chancellor had given ₹15 lakh to an advocate to handover the money to the inspector. Then, a complaint was given to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur in this regard, and he formed a special investigation team to probe the case in which the inspector was found guilty,” said the spokesperson.