Instances of misbehavior with Cong MLAs attack on democracy: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has condemned the instances of misbehavior with Congress MLAs from Thanesar Ashok Arora and Chandra Prakash (Adampur). Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

In a statement, the former CM said that disrespect of opposition MLAs will not be tolerated.

“Everyone saw the hooliganism the BJP workers indulged in and how they misbehaved with Congress MLA Ashok Arora in Kurukshetra on Friday. This is not an attack on an MLA but on democracy and constitutional dignity. The government itself had issued guidelines that no person except the councilors will be allowed to attend the house meeting of municipal council. However, this was violated as BJP workers were seen sitting in the House,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP workers had come to attend the meeting with the sole intention of misbehaving with the Congress MLA. “We demand strict action against such people. These people should be identified as soon as possible, and punitive action should be taken,” Hooda demanded.

The former CM said that a similar incident of misbehavior came to light during the grievance meeting attended by Congress MLA from Adampur, Chandra Prakash. “Disrespecting a public representative in the presence of a minister is nothing less than hurting democracy, because the grievance meeting is a platform to hear the problems of the common man,” he said.