Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Intensify efforts to curb drug menace: Mundian

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 13, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of key government programmes, Mundian, accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, called upon the police and health departments to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to curb both the supply and demand of drugs.

Revenue, housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian has directed government departments to intensify efforts under the Punjab government’s flagship anti-drug initiative, Yudh Nashian Virudh, aimed at eliminating drug menace from society.

Revenue, housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian has directed government departments to intensify efforts under the Punjab government's flagship anti-drug initiative, Yudh Nashian Virudh, aimed at eliminating drug menace from society. (HT File)
Revenue, housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian has directed government departments to intensify efforts under the Punjab government’s flagship anti-drug initiative, Yudh Nashian Virudh, aimed at eliminating drug menace from society. (HT File)

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of key government programmes, Mundian, accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, called upon the police and health departments to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to curb both the supply and demand of drugs. He stressed the need for a coordinated approach among various government agencies to ensure the success of this campaign.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur briefed the minister about Jalandhar Commissionerate Police’s recent crackdown under Yudh Nashian Virudh, which led to the arrest of over 45 drug peddlers. Similarly, SSP Jalandhar Rural Gurmeet Singh highlighted the rural police’s efforts, while the health department presented a detailed report on the state’s de-addiction programs. The Minister urged officials to transform this campaign into a mass movement by actively involving elected representatives and the public.

