International Thalassaemia Awareness Day: Month-long awareness campaign concludes at DMCH, Ludhiana
A month-long awareness campaign to mark International Thalassaemia Day concluded on Sunday with an annual blood donation camp organised for Thalassaemia patients at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
This year’s theme for the International Thalassaemia Day was “Be Aware, Share, Care” .
The voluntary camp was organised by the department of paediatrics and the department of transfusion medicine, DMCH.
During the campaign, numerous awareness videos form doctors, Thalassaemia patients and their success stories were shared through the virtual platform of DMCH with the public.
Dr Shruti Kakkar, associate professor, department of paediatrics and in-charge, Thalassaemia unit, DMCH, said children with thalassaemia need blood transfusion throughout their life. She advised the couples to get their medical check-up done to find out if they are Thalassaemia Minor and consult a doctor before planning a child or even before marriage.
The camp was inaugurated by secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, DMCH Managing Society, along with principal Dr Sandeep Puri, dean (academics) Dr Sandeep Kaushal, medical superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma and Dr Bishav Mohan.
In expansion mode, Hindu Yuva Vahini starts daily ‘jan sunvai’ in Varanasi region
A new signboard mentions the Hindu Yuva Vahini with an arrow pointing at its refurbished office at the Gorakhnath Math in the crowded Maidagin area of Varanasi. Take the case of resident of Azamgarh, Ankit Singh. He travelled all the way from Azamgarh to the Hindu Yuva Vahini office at Maidagin in Varanasi. Munnu Lal Maurya, resident of Khojwain (Varanasi), sits at the Hindu Yuva Vahini office in Maidagin.
New UGC guidelines promote all-round growth of students
Ensuring a vibrant campus life and participation of students in sports besides developing a students' services centre are just a few provisions among the new guidelines framed by the University Grants Commission for promoting better physical and mental health of students on the campuses of higher education institutions (HEIs) of the country.
Mediation will not result in loss of work for lawyers, says Supreme Court judge
Justice L Nageswara Rao of the Supreme Court virtually addressed an inaugural session of the 40- hour mediation training programme organised by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court at the high court campus in Lucknow. Justice Rao stated that pre-litigation mediation was the best way to resolve disputes. Resolution of disputes through mediation would repose faith of people in the judicial system and it would bring more work for them (lawyers), Justice Rao said.
Houses for poor, free ration…this is Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Ram Rajya prevails where there is no discrimination against anyone, where none is deprived, and where there is no place for any evil. And such an ideal order is in the making in the country, he said at Sant Morari Babu's Ram Katha event in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. Yogi Adityanath said Ram Rajya encompassed welfare schemes like houses for the poor and free ration.
Imposter nabbed during SSC MTS Exam-2022 exam in UP’s Prayagraj
A youth Neeraj Tiwari was on Sunday caught impersonating a genuine candidate Ankit Sharma during Paper-2 of the Staff Selection Commission's Multi-Tasking Staff Examination-2022 at Katra branch of Bishop Johnson College. The officials informed the Colonelganj police, who formally arrested Tiwari on charges of impersonation and various other charges. During questioning, Tiwari informed the police that earlier, he used to prepare for competitive exams in Prayagraj.
