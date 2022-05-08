International Thalassaemia Awareness Day: Month-long awareness campaign concludes at DMCH, Ludhiana

A month-long awareness campaign to mark International Thalassaemia Day concluded on Sunday with an annual blood donation camp organised for Thalassaemia patients at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

This year’s theme for the International Thalassaemia Day was “Be Aware, Share, Care” .

The voluntary camp was organised by the department of paediatrics and the department of transfusion medicine, DMCH.

During the campaign, numerous awareness videos form doctors, Thalassaemia patients and their success stories were shared through the virtual platform of DMCH with the public.

Dr Shruti Kakkar, associate professor, department of paediatrics and in-charge, Thalassaemia unit, DMCH, said children with thalassaemia need blood transfusion throughout their life. She advised the couples to get their medical check-up done to find out if they are Thalassaemia Minor and consult a doctor before planning a child or even before marriage.

The camp was inaugurated by secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, DMCH Managing Society, along with principal Dr Sandeep Puri, dean (academics) Dr Sandeep Kaushal, medical superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma and Dr Bishav Mohan.