Internship scheme for agriculture, horticulture students in Haryana

Haryana will implement internship scheme for BSc, MSc, and PhD students pursuing courses in agriculture and horticulture in the state universities, additional chief secretary (ACS-Agriculture) Sumita Misra said.

Under this scheme, all students of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar; Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, and Central Institutes situated in Haryana will get an opportunity to undergo internship in agriculture, farmers’ welfare department and horticulture department.

The internship duration of BSc students will be four weeks, while MSc and PhD students will undergo internship for 8 to 12 weeks. Students of BSc, who are already being given a stipend of ₹13,000 per month by the university, will be given the facility of internship programme only for work in the departments.

MSc students will be given ₹9,000 and PhD. students ₹12,000/- as stipend by the department of agriculture and horticulture. On the basis of merit, 10 students of BSc, five each from MSc and PhD will be selected for internship in each department. The selected students will be given work in different divisions of the departments. Certificates will also be issued to students after satisfactory completion of internship.

The ACS (agriculture) said the trainees will get the opportunity to know about the departmental programmes, methodologies, technologies and will get the opportunity to meet and interact with the farmers. They will also get practical knowledge of agriculture and horticulture crops during the internship.