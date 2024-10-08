Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Interstate arms smuggling racket busted, one held in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Oct 08, 2024 09:53 PM IST

During the search, five .32 bore pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from his bag. An FIR has been registered at Lambra police station.

The Jalandhar rural police have busted an interstate arms smuggling gang, arresting its kingpin and recovering five country-made pistols being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the arrested accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Mandiala village of Jalandhar district. (HT File)
Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the arrested accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Mandiala village of Jalandhar district. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the arrested accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Mandiala village of Jalandhar district.

Khakh said the police received specific information about a consignment of illegal weapons being delivered in the Lambra area and apprehended Sunil Kumar from Adda Nijharan with the illegal weapons.

During the search, five .32 bore pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from his bag. An FIR has been registered at Lambra police station.

Khakh stated that preliminary investigations revealed that Sunil Kumar has been involved in smuggling arms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab, where they were sold at inflated prices. The accused, who was recently released on bail in a drug trafficking case, has a long history of criminal activity, including arms and drug-related offenses.

“His network is linked to high-profile criminals operating from abroad, including Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga Fukiwal, who is known for running an extortion racket from England, and Pawan Kumar alias Pamma Powder, both members of notorious criminal Landa Harika gang,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On