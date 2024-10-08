Interstate arms smuggling racket busted, one held in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police have busted an interstate arms smuggling gang, arresting its kingpin and recovering five country-made pistols being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab. Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the arrested accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Mandiala village of Jalandhar district. (HT File)

Khakh said the police received specific information about a consignment of illegal weapons being delivered in the Lambra area and apprehended Sunil Kumar from Adda Nijharan with the illegal weapons.

During the search, five .32 bore pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from his bag. An FIR has been registered at Lambra police station.

Khakh stated that preliminary investigations revealed that Sunil Kumar has been involved in smuggling arms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab, where they were sold at inflated prices. The accused, who was recently released on bail in a drug trafficking case, has a long history of criminal activity, including arms and drug-related offenses.

“His network is linked to high-profile criminals operating from abroad, including Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga Fukiwal, who is known for running an extortion racket from England, and Pawan Kumar alias Pamma Powder, both members of notorious criminal Landa Harika gang,” he said.