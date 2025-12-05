Inter-state fake job visa racket busted in Panchkula; five held

The Anti-Immigration Fraud Unit of Panchkula Police has exposed an inter-state fake work visa racket operating under the promise of sending people abroad, leading to the arrest of five accused. The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by the representative of a company located in Sector-14, Panchkula. The Anti-Immigration Fraud Unit of Panchkula Police has exposed an inter-state fake work visa racket operating under the promise of sending people abroad, leading to the arrest of five accused. The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by the representative of a company located in Sector-14, Panchkula. (Representational image)

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on July 22 at Sector-14 police station under various sections of the BNS and the Immigration Act. The complainant, Taranpreet Kaur, the firm’s representative, stated that last year, visa agents known to her contacted the accused, Gurcharan Singh, to secure work visas for their clients in Finland, Australia, and Italy. Gurcharan Singh allegedly presented himself as a legitimate work permit license holder and guaranteed the success of the visas. Kaur subsequently handed over ₹48.25 lakh to Gurcharan Singh for the visas of eight youths, along with their passports and documents.

The accused is alleged to have provided fake flight dates in March and April, but none of the flights were ever confirmed. Following this, other agents, accompanied by their clients, arrived at Kaur’s office and pressured her, forcing her to repay ₹8 lakh to two customers, despite the money having been given to Gurcharan. When the complainant tried to recover the funds from Gurcharan, he went into hiding.

Police arrested the prime accused, Gurcharan Singh, on November 13 following a raid in Nawanshahr, Punjab, and sent him to police custody. Subsequently, on November 25, other members of the syndicate—Shahbaz, a resident of Maharashtra, Aniket, a resident of Munger district, currently in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Anshu Kumar, a resident of Munger, Bihar —were arrested from the Paharganj area of Delhi. On November 30, the police apprehended the fifth accused, Ajay Sethi of Sonepat district, in Samalkha, Panipat.

It was revealed that Shahbaz is also a former national-level boxing player. The four arrested accused are currently under police remand until December 5. The investigation also brought to light that the gang members had detained several youths in a hotel in Mumbai for about a month under the pretext of facilitating their travel abroad. The accused had also opened a new office in Jaipur to expand their network into Rajasthan.

Police have made significant recoveries from the accused, including 8 mobile phones, 1 laptop, 40 passports from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, 4 TRC (temporary residence card) cards for Finland, 6 checkbooks, numerous stamps, approximately 10 ATM cards, and over ₹6.75 lakh in cash. Furthermore, an additional ₹4 lakh was frozen in the bank account belonging to the main accused, Gurcharan Singh.

Police inquiry has confirmed that the gang members consistently used fake identities and possess extensive criminal records. The main accused, Gurcharan Singh, has 6 cases registered against him in Punjab, while Ajay Sethi faces 4 criminal cases in Delhi and Sonipat. Similarly, cases have been registered against Shahbaz and Aniket in Sirsa district. All the recorded cases are related to fraud committed under the guise of sending people abroad. The search for other individuals involved in the racket is ongoing, and they are expected to be apprehended soon.