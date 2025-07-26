Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Inter-state gang behind 42-lakh cyber fraud with Panchkula mayor: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 10:28 am IST

Police have recovered a significant amount of evidence, including 37 ATM cards, 16 mobile phones, four fake SIM cards, three Paytm sound boxes, two laptops, two Jio Fibre devices, three bank kits, nine cheque books, two passbooks and ₹30,000 in cash

The gang behind the 42.52-lakh cyber fraud with Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal has been found involved in at least 17 other cyber crime cases across 12 states, amounting to 2.75 crore, police said on Friday.

DCP Manpreet Singh Sudan addressing the media regarding the arrests in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora /HT)
DCP Manpreet Singh Sudan addressing the media regarding the arrests in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora /HT)

Addressing the media, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said the gang targeted unsuspecting individuals across various states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Telangana.

So far, six members of the gang, Salauddin Ansari, Shyam Dalal, Devvrat, Rahul, Aalok and Prateek, have been arrested. Police claim to have successfully frozen 32 lakh of the 42.52 lakh defrauded in the mayor case and will be returned to him soon.

Investigators are also probing if there was any involvement of bank officials in the scam. The case was registered on June 27 under various sections of BNS.

Police have recovered a significant amount of evidence, including 37 ATM cards, 16 mobile phones, four fake SIM cards, three Paytm sound boxes, two laptops, two Jio Fibre devices, three bank kits, nine cheque books, two passbooks and 30,000 in cash.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Inter-state gang behind 42-lakh cyber fraud with Panchkula mayor: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On