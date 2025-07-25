Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cyber fraud: 3 main accused who defrauded Panchkula mayor of 42.52 lakh held

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 10:28 am IST

The three main arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar alias Bunty of Saran, Bihar, Alok Kumar alias Bantu of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Prateek Raj alias Ankit of Aurangabad, Bihar; all were arrested from Patna

Nearly a month after city mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was defrauded of 42.52 lakh in a cyber scam, the district cyber crime police have solved the case by arresting the three main accused on Wednesday. Previously, three accused were arrested from different locations and following leads during the interrogation, the police have apprehended the main accused.

Police had registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT photo for representation)
Police had registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT photo for representation)

The three main arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar alias Bunty of Saran, Bihar, Alok Kumar alias Bantu of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Prateek Raj alias Ankit of Aurangabad, Bihar. All were arrested from Patna. Police have also recovered 16 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 37 ATM cards, 3 Paytm sound boxes, 2 Jio Fiber devices, 4 fake SIM cards, 3 bank kits, 9 cheque books, 2 passbooks, and 30,000 in cash from them.

The first arrests in the case were made on July 5, when two accused were apprehended from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and taken on a 10-day police remand. Subsequently, on July 18, another accused was arrested from Bihar and taken into remand until July 25.

According to the complaint, on June 26, the victim Mayor’s son received a message on his mobile phone indicating two suspicious transactions from the company’s bank account. Upon investigation, it was discovered that an unknown individual had committed fraud amounting to 42.52 lakh using fake letterheads and documents.

Police had registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The team thoroughly examined call details, WhatsApp chats, and suspicious bank accounts to identify the culprits. The three arrested individuals were produced in court on Thursday and taken on a two-day police remand.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cyber fraud: 3 main accused who defrauded Panchkula mayor of 42.52 lakh held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On