Interview: Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, Chandigarh mayor ‘Would’ve done better without financial crisis’

Eleven months after he catapulted into the mayoral chair following the Supreme Court’s dramatic intervention overturning the controversial election of the BJP nominee in the ballot-tampering scandal, Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor doesn’t have much to write home about on his report card as the first mayor of the Aam Aadmi Party. A crippling financial crisis in the municipal corporation came in the way of the implementation of his party’s poll promises and stalled or slowed many development projects. With fresh mayoral polls set to be held this month, Dhalor spoke to Hindustan Times’ Mandeep Kaur Narula on his tenure. Edited excerpts: A crippling financial crisis in the municipal corporation came in the way of the implementation of Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor’s party poll promises and stalled or slowed many development projects. (HT file photo)

How do you look back at your stint as mayor?

The financial crisis in the municipal corporation is a direct consequence of the previous BJP tenure during which thousands of unnecessary employees were hired, and funds were spent on non-essential projects. When the BJP was at the helm, the MC broke a fixed deposit of more than ₹500 crore, leaving the coffers dry. It is unrealistic to expect a ₹200-crore deficit to be resolved within a few months. Moreover, the UT administration denied financial support despite repeated requests. Yet, I proposed revenue-generating models, including a robust advertisement policy and the recovery of pending arrears. Had there been no financial crisis, I would have done better.

Do you think that being from a party (Aam Aadmi Party) that is not in power at the Centre played a role in the financial and administrative roadblocks you faced?

The BJP-led administration and central government denied us financial assistance despite constitutional provisions that envision such support. Revenue-generating departments, such as the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), were not transferred to the civic body. Additionally, we were denied our rightful share in electricity and stamp duties. Former UT administrator (Banwarilal Purohit) refused to engage with me, while his successor (Gulab Chand Kataria) has declined special grants. The administration ignored 20 letters I wrote and failed to act on critical issues. Unfortunately, I was often treated as an outsider due to my political affiliation.

Your promises of free water, free parking, and relocating the solid waste plant from Dadumajra remain unfulfilled.

When I took charge, I had ambitious goals. The AAP and the Congress upheld their commitment to provide free water and parking, but these initiatives were blocked by the UT administration at the BJP’s behest. There was a lack of support from officials. Even the administrator refused to consider our plans. Despite being given alternative revenue-generation methods to fund these initiatives, the administration showed no willingness to implement them.

Even AAP councillors were critical of your efforts.

The AAP has always stood by me. We have visionary leaders and dedicated councillors, who are committed to the betterment of Chandigarh. Criticism from my party councillors often stemmed from their frustration with the halted projects, which were the result of the UT’s lack of support rather than my shortcomings. While they may have expressed discontent publicly, they supported me in our shared mission to serve the residents.

What are your three major achievements?

I inaugurated 59 projects. One of my major achievements is the near completion of garbage processing at the Dadumajra landfill. 80% of the garbage has been processed and we aim to clear the rest by July. Secondly, my proposal to construct a drain along the landfill boundary to prevent leachate from entering roads is nearing completion, too. Despite financial constraints, the MC ensured cultural events were organised at zero cost.