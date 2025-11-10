Interview | Punjab needs to focus on value-driven growth, making farming profitable, says Rajinder Gupta

Rajinder Gupta (66) wears many hats – entrepreneur, policy adviser, philanthropist, cricket administrator, and now a politician. One of India’s leading industrialists, Gupta, chairman emeritus of the billion-dollar Trident Group, took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha last week. The self-made billionaire has long worked with successive governments, serving as vice-chairman of the state planning body. He was elected unopposed to the upper house from Punjab as a candidate of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gupta discussed his shift to politics, the challenges facing the state, and the impact of US tariffs on industry. Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta

Edited excerpts:

What prompted you to join politics?

I am very thankful to the AAP leadership, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal ji and chief minister Bhagwant Mann ji, for considering someone from Malwa, and that too a Hindu face. If my memory serves me right, only two members of the Baniya community were elected to the Rajya Sabha in the last 30 years. However, the AAP presently has two first-time Rajya Sabha members from the community – one from Malwa and one, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, from Doaba. I have a very strong social and emotional connection with the people of Malwa. This opportunity will give me direct exposure with policymakers, allow me to make more positive contributions, and help me work for the betterment of society.

What will be your key areas of focus and top priorities?

I am deeply connected to women’s empowerment and prosperity – more income, equality, fairness, and opportunity for them. Then, my focus is towards primary education, health, skill development, youth, and, above all, working on things that bring more opportunities in the state.

Once a top performer, Punjab now trails behind. What can be done to revive growth and restore the state’s leadership position?

We are almost saturated with agriculture and understand the limitations on large industries. We have to prioritise value addition in both sectors. We need to attract industries that add value and generate a wider ripple effect on the local economy. For instance, there was a time when Punjab excelled in cotton cultivation. We were almost in the top five states with a strong set of spinning mills. This significantly boosted the state’s economy. Even today, paddy continues to have a ripple effect. However, the scope for value addition remains limited in the case of wheat. Mohali has great potential, even better than Gurgaon. South-west districts are very close to Rajasthan and Haryana, and not far from Delhi. These are unexploited areas with immense opportunities. Crop diversification looks like a distant dream, but it can be done. We need the intervention of Punjab Agricultural University, which is among the finest institutions globally. It can help reverse the declining returns from cash crops, identifying viable alternatives and areas for value addition. Organic farming is one such option. There is also immense potential in the food processing sector. We have to adopt new-age technologies and industries that require less manpower but deliver greater economic value.

How do you plan to leverage your experience to attract investment in the state?

Punjab is a prominent and sensitive border state. Prosperity, peace, and the active engagement of its people are essential here. How well these issues are advocated at the national forum is important. I am sure they (decisionmakers) are aware of them, but sometimes strong advocacy is needed, major projects, and support are needed to build confidence among those who want to invest in Punjab. In my view, the key lies in building that confidence, attracting the right stakeholders to the state, and presenting our case boldly, decisively, and factually with strong fundamentals. It is my duty to act as a brand ambassador, offer my suggestions, and work to build greater confidence in the state.

Frequent protests in Punjab discourage potential investors. While some action has been taken, what more can be done to create an investor-friendly environment in the state?

I must compliment our CM Bhagwant Mann and the state government for the way they handled these dharnas and roadblocks. What they did in one day is beyond imagination, and that too peacefully. They have given a new hope to all of us that they (the state government) will not tolerate anything that impedes economic growth and hurts the social fabric. It has sent a very strong message to potential investors and will go a long way.

The US tariffs have hit the textile industry severely, leading to fears of massive financial losses and layoffs. How can the sector move forward?

Industries can compete when it comes to productivity, quality, and cost, but competing with any state is too difficult. You have to find viable alternatives. It is not easy to say there are options because it is very challenging to find such a large and profitable consumer market. Alternatives like the domestic and European markets can be explored, but it is very difficult to replace the American market. Textiles and light engineering goods industries, which were exporting to the US, have either taken a hit on profits or lost revenue. The government is hopeful that good sense will prevail soon.

With stagnant farmer incomes, insufficient crop diversification, and the alarming depletion of groundwater threatening Punjab’s agrarian economy, what can be done to revitalise this sector?

The biggest challenge is how to make farming profitable. For this, we have to look at a better income source. Not only Punjab, but many states are talking about how we can bring diversification from a rotation crop of paddy and rice. We must prioritise this through crop diversification and promote value addition in crops that require less water.