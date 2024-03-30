Interview with Kangana Ranaut, BJP’s nominee from Mandi Lok Sabha seat : Will become voice of people of Mandi

Why did you decide to join politics? BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut during a roadshow in Sarkaghat on Friday. (HT Photo)

Joining politics was on my mind for the past few years. People gave me so much success and it was a time to fight for their welfare. From raising issues of pay parity and women empowerment, a time has now come to fight a bigger battle for the people. For this, I needed a larger platform and it was natural for me to align with the BJP.

Who is your role model?

I admire Swami Vivekananda, who instilled a fair sense of nationalism in me and Sadhguru ji, who has inspired me to become a “karmayogi”. Another person who influenced my mind, my thinking and perspective is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What will be your priorities for Mandi?

Right now, honestly, we have been given the task to win by maximum margin and once that happens, I would have a voice to raise for Mandi. There is a lot of work to be done in every department, such as schools, hospitals and roads. I will become the voice of people of Mandi in Parliament and will fight for their rights.

If elected, will you choose politics or films?

If people of Mandi elect me and want me to be here and serve them, I will work full-time for them.

Your take on Congress’ criticism about your absence during last year’s floods?

I am like you all. I am just ‘janata’ here. People have chosen their representatives and they were hoping to see them by their side in the hour of crisis. People in power are answerable for that and not me.

Is Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s tweet a closed chapter now?

It is up to the Election Commission of India to decide.