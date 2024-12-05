Int’l Gita Mahotsav inaugurated in Kurukshetra

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) 2024 on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the inauguration of the International Gita Mahotsav, in Kurukshetra on Thursday. (PTI)

As per a statement, the chief minister offered prayers on the holy religious scripture Gita and performed the yajna near an idol of Lord Shri Krishna’s chariot located at Purushottampura Bagh amidst chanting of mantras at Brahma Sarovar. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan; Zanzibar Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Tabia Maulid Mwita; Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj and former minister Subhash Sudha participated in the Gita Yajna.

Earlier, a pavilion of Tanzania, the partner country for this year’s International Gita Mahotsav-2024 was inaugurated and showcased stalls showcasing the country’s food, lifestyle, and attire.

Saini said the efforts made by the state government have transformed Gita Mahotsav into an international event. He said that the IGM was started on November 28 and will continue until December 15, 2024. During this time, the eternal message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be shared with humanity. The chief minister said that this year, the United Republic of Tanzania is the partner country, and Odisha is the partner state for the International Gita Mahotsav-2024. He said that live broadcasts of the IGM are being held at the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha; Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh; Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura; Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat; Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain; and Thikana Mandir Shri Govind Dev Ji in Jaipur. People can get a glimpse of this rich heritage.

Saini stated that the International Gita Mahotsav has achieved immense success and popularity over the past eight years, since 2016. Lakhs of people from India and abroad attend the festival.