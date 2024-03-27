IPL 2024: Fun quadruples as Mullanpur stadium to host 4 more PBKS matches

After successfully hosting a nail-biting game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is all set to host four more Indian Premier League (IPL) matches of the home team this April. After successfully hosting a nail-biting game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is all set to host four more Indian Premier League (IPL) matches of the home team this April. (HT File)

Announcing the second-phase schedule of IPL 2024 schedule, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) revealed that PBKS will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9, then lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on April 13, followed by a game between PBKS and Mumbai Indians on April 18 at the new stadium. The last home match in Mullanpur will be played between PBKS and Gujarat Titans on April 21. All matches in Mullanpur will be played in the evening, unlike the first match on March 23 which had started in the afternoon. The remaining two PBKS games, against Chennai Super Kings on May 5 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9, will be played at the Dharamsala.