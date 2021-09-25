Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota gets additional charge of Punjab DGP

Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer, was on Saturday given the additional charge of Punjab director general of police.

Sahota, who was posted as special DGP Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar, was given the additional charge of Punjab DGP after incumbent Dinkar Gupta decided to proceed on one-month leave as the state government cannot itself appoint the DGP and has to follow the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court.

Low-profile Sahota has wide range of experience

The government has given the charge of DGP to Sahota till the procedure of selecting the new DGP is finalised by sending a panel of names of officers to the Union Public Service Commission.

Known for being cool and composed and keeping a low profile, Sahota, who belongs to Jalandhar, has a wide range of experience in service in Punjab.

He served as the ADGP, law and order, during the previous SAD-BJP tenure.

Channi prevails over Sidhu on Sahota

Even as a section of the Congress, led by Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, was backing 1986-batch IPS officer, S Chattopadhyaya, for the top job, finally Channi prevailed as his first choice for the job was Sahota.

Senior government functionaries said that Chattopadhyaya is likely to be given the charge of chief director, vigilance, whereas, special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu can be the new intelligence chief.