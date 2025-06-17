Iran-Israel conflict: 90 Kashmiri students among 110 Indians evacuated to Armenia

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, at least 110 Indian students, including 90 from Kashmir, were safely evacuated to Armenia. This handout picture released by the Iranian Red Crescent on June 17, 2025 shows members of their rescue teams searching the debris inside a building in Tehran, targeted by Israeli strikes. Israel and Iran exchanged missile fire for a fifth consecutive day on June 17, with the Israeli military saying in a statement it targeted multiple missile and drone sites in west Iran, including infrastructure, launchers and storage facilities. (AFP)

Iran is home to more than 4,000 Indian nationals, about half of them students. Many of the students are from Jammu and Kashmir and are enrolled in medical and other professional courses.

Jammu and Kashmir students’ association president Nasir Khuhami, who has been in touch with the stranded students, said, “Ninety students from Kashmir Valley, along with others from different states, which takes the number to 110, have safely crossed into Armenia. Most of them are students of Urmia Medical University.”

Apart from that around 600 other students, primarily from Kashmir, have reached the Iranian city of Qom. “They had left Tehran on Monday morning. They will be staying in a hotel for three days, as arranged jointly by the university and the Indian Embassy.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.

“Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy,” it said.

The statement did not give the number of students who had been moved out of the capital city or say where they had been taken.

MEA helpline numbers

In another statement, the MEA said a 24x7 control room has been established in the ministry in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel. The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (toll-free) +91-11-23012113 +91-11-23014104 +91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) situationroom@mea.gov.in.

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline, the MEA said and shared contact details.

“For calls only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709; Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036; Zahedan: +98 9396356649; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in (email),” it said.

Earlier, J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had sought Centre’s intervention for safeguarding Kashmiri students studying in Iran, and the J&K Students Association had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

Kashmiri students usually opt for Iranian universities because of their affordability and similar cultural milieu. The students are spread across cities such as Tehran, Shiraz and Qom.

Prominent Shia leader and general secretary of Peoples Conference Imran Reza Ansari wrote on X: “Spoke to HE Ambassador of Republic of India in Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth. He is personally monitoring the situation and is ensuring the safety of the Indian nationals and students from Jammu and Kashmir. They are working on evacuation of the students in Tehran to a safer location for the time being. We have complete faith and trust in all the officials at the mission in Tehran.”

(With inputs from PTI)