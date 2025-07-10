Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

IRCTC roll outs south India pilgrimage tour from July 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 08:01 PM IST

This 13-day, 12-night journey will commence from Pathankot, and offer devotees a spiritually enriching opportunity to visit seven sacred destinations in south India, including Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Markapur and Tirupati

To promote religious and pilgrimage tourism across the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a unique pilgrimage package “Dakshin Darshan Yatra” through the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train.

For detailed information and bookings, devotees may visit www.irctctourism.com. (HT)
For detailed information and bookings, devotees may visit www.irctctourism.com. (HT)

This 13-day, 12-night journey will commence from Pathankot on July 28 , and offer devotees a spiritually enriching opportunity to visit seven sacred destinations in south India, including Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Markapur and Tirupati.

The package includes confirmed train tickets, on-board and off-board vegetarian meals, AC/non-AC hotel accommodation, local transport, guided transfers, travel insurance, a dedicated tour manager, security staff and other facilities. Different price categories are available for economy (sleeper class), standard (third AC) and comfort (second AC) travel.

Boarding and deboarding facilities will be available at Pathankot, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat junction, Sonepat, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mathura, Agra and Gwalior.

For detailed information and bookings, devotees may visit www.irctctourism.com.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / IRCTC roll outs south India pilgrimage tour from July 28
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On