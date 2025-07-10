IRCTC roll outs south India pilgrimage tour from July 28

To promote religious and pilgrimage tourism across the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a unique pilgrimage package “Dakshin Darshan Yatra” through the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train. For detailed information and bookings, devotees may visit www.irctctourism.com. (HT)

This 13-day, 12-night journey will commence from Pathankot on July 28 , and offer devotees a spiritually enriching opportunity to visit seven sacred destinations in south India, including Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Markapur and Tirupati.

The package includes confirmed train tickets, on-board and off-board vegetarian meals, AC/non-AC hotel accommodation, local transport, guided transfers, travel insurance, a dedicated tour manager, security staff and other facilities. Different price categories are available for economy (sleeper class), standard (third AC) and comfort (second AC) travel.

Boarding and deboarding facilities will be available at Pathankot, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat junction, Sonepat, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mathura, Agra and Gwalior.

